4 August 2025 Build 19465002 Edited 4 August 2025 – 03:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added auto-save feature (can be enabled or disabled in the settings screen)
- Fixed an issue where empty fish could appear when fishing in certain areas
- Corrected place names in certain regions

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3159771
