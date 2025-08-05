Patch Notes - August 5

Build version number: 25932

Welcome to our first Early Access Patch notes. We have been listening to your feedback and working on testing and fixing the reported bugs so we can bring you the best possible Frosthaven experience. If you do not see a fix you were hoping for, be sure we are working on it and will address it as soon as possible! Some of the most important things we will be addressing in the upcoming patches are connected to network stability, translation updates for multiple languages, quality of life changes for all classes (unsummoning, XP tracks, legacy icon options and many more). For now we are leaving you with a small set of fixes that we did before evaluating your feedback, but the next update will be really soon.





Major fixes

Fixed an issue with Quest 4 “Heart of Ice”, where players would receive the wrong character after completing the quest.

Fixed a Multiplayer issue, where spamming Done/continue or the Ready button can lead to UI resets and unwanted notifications.

Fixed an issue, where picked up chests would reappear when you retry a quest.

Fixed issues with Personal quests “Searching for the oak” and “The study of plants”, where picked up loot was not counted towards the progress in the quest.

Fixed a possible stuck in the Tutorial

Fixed a possible stuck in Quest 4 “Heart of Ice”.



Minor fixes