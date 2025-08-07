 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19464973
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing “VR Kanojo.” Today we released update Ver. 1.0.1. The key fixes are as follows:



■ Patch Notes (Ver. 1.0.1)

  • Even when “Gravity Off” is selected in Settings, the RC car is now always affected by gravity
  • Fixed an issue where the male genital position could shift during the hand-job scene
  • Fixed an issue where Sakura’s lip gloss could disappear under certain skin-shader settings
  • Fixed a progression-blocking bug that occurred if DLC data was deleted while the DLC outfit was equipped
  • Other minor bug fixes


We always appreciate your feedback. Thank you for your continued support of “VR Kanojo”!

