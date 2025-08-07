Thank you for playing “VR Kanojo.” Today we released update Ver. 1.0.1. The key fixes are as follows:
■ Patch Notes (Ver. 1.0.1)
- Even when “Gravity Off” is selected in Settings, the RC car is now always affected by gravity
- Fixed an issue where the male genital position could shift during the hand-job scene
- Fixed an issue where Sakura’s lip gloss could disappear under certain skin-shader settings
- Fixed a progression-blocking bug that occurred if DLC data was deleted while the DLC outfit was equipped
- Other minor bug fixes
We always appreciate your feedback. Thank you for your continued support of “VR Kanojo”!
Changed files in this update