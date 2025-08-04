Dragon Sprouts 1.0 is Here!

After months of updates, feedback, and cozy dragon-raising, Dragon Sprouts is officially out of Early Access!

This 1.0 update includes:

New buildable items to spruce up your sanctuary

Butterflies

Subtle changes to dragon behaviors (this sets up things for adding a little more variety to them later on)

A rewritten building system under the hood, making it a lot easier for me to add more content moving forward

Removed analytics that were used during early access and removed related settings and popups.

All the core features I originally set out to include when this journey began!

Thank you so much to everyone who supported the game during Early Access. Your feedback helped shape what Dragon Sprouts is today—and what it will continue to become.

What's next?

I’ll be adding more buildables on a regular basis, and a brand-new UI framework is currently in the works to make the experience even smoother and more magical.

I burnt myself out a little bit, as putting this game out as a solo dev in just 3 months was a lot of work. To help recover, I'm going to spend the next few weeks working on a fun fast paced physics platformer. My only rules for making the game are more speed, more things go boom, and to just make it fun. I think you'll find it's a lot of fun.

You can Wishlist it now, and I'll have a demo out for it very soon.

I also recently improved the framework I use to make games and will be working to put that into Dragon Sprouts over time.

With the new setup for adding content, I'll be able to add content to Dragon Sprouts at regular intervals.

Thanks again, have fun, and see you on the Discord.