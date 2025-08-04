more bug fixes
fixed homing missiles not tracking enemies with shields
significantly reduced background processes, reducing the chance of the app being closed in the background and ending your run
godot engine updated to 4.4 + minor balance adjustments
recompiled for android 25
TWO new powerups!
let me know what you think in a review
thank you all so much.
Colorblind Mode: Currently needs work! let me know how it looks
fixes
