4 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi.

A minor update has been released today.
The key changes are as follows:

\[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where the Favorite feature was not functioning properly. Now, when you select and play a song from the Favorite album, the album will play correctly.

  • When playing music using the Favorite feature, enabling Shuffle-Album mode will now shuffle songs within the Favorite album.

  • The album name in the music player will now correctly display as “Favorite” when playing music via the Favorite feature.

  • Fixed an issue where switching to a different track while the album UI was open did not update the currently playing album information in the UI.

  • Fixed an issue where, in normal mode, the “Always on Top” UI sometimes did not reflect the actual setting.

  • Fixed a bug in mini mode where the “Always on Top” button required two clicks to change the setting.

  • Fixed an issue where, upon restarting the app, previously added local music files were occasionally reset.

We will continue to work hard to make this a game that our users can enjoy and be satisfied with.
Thank you for your support.

Changed files in this update

