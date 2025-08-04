Hello everyone,

This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi.

A minor update has been released today.

The key changes are as follows:

\[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where the Favorite feature was not functioning properly. Now, when you select and play a song from the Favorite album, the album will play correctly.

When playing music using the Favorite feature, enabling Shuffle-Album mode will now shuffle songs within the Favorite album.

The album name in the music player will now correctly display as “Favorite” when playing music via the Favorite feature.

Fixed an issue where switching to a different track while the album UI was open did not update the currently playing album information in the UI.

Fixed an issue where, in normal mode, the “Always on Top” UI sometimes did not reflect the actual setting.

Fixed a bug in mini mode where the “Always on Top” button required two clicks to change the setting.

Fixed an issue where, upon restarting the app, previously added local music files were occasionally reset.

We will continue to work hard to make this a game that our users can enjoy and be satisfied with.

Thank you for your support.