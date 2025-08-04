 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19464753 Edited 4 August 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Adjustments

  • Orioles now have a chance to appear in taverns and perform dances.

  • Orioles encountered in the wild can now be recruited, with exclusive oriole talents.

  • Camp attack threshold increased from 20 to 30 personnel.

  • Bank interest rates now align with the town's economy: When it is below 40%, the interest rate will be zero. When it's above 40%, you can earn 0.25% interest per additional economy, and the maximum interest is calculated on 1w gold base.

  • Base merchant gold increased by +2 coins for all shopkeepers.

Trait Adjustments

  • Pro Buyer: When purchasing goods: Merchant's gold increases by +25%.

  • Pro Seller: When selling goods: Merchant's gold decreases by -25%.

  • Cat Lover: Damage taken by tigers is reduced by 90%.

New Traits

  • Competent Guard - When stationed at the camp: Counts as 5 people for attack prevention (camps with over 30 people cannot be raided).

  • Rogue Guard - When stationed at the camp: Required number of people for attack prevention increases by 3 (camps with over 30 people cannot be raided).

  • Heavy Clubs - When attacking with club weapons: 15% chance to increase final damage by STR * 1% (also affects Cyclops).

  • Piercing Claws - When attacking with combat weapons: Every 5th attack ignores 100% armor and deals AGI * 1% bonus damage.

  • Fictionist - While in the team: Guaranteed weekly Salary will be more than 1 gold. Provides 1 "Yellow Book" daily to team (unique effect).

  • Baking Lover - While in the team: Converts 1 wheat in your backpack into bread each night spent.

  • The Gourmet - Guaranteed weekly Salary will be more than 2 gold. Increased the buying or selling price for food by +10% (unique effect).

  • Anglers - Each day has a 19% chance to provide 1 fish, 21% chance for a random item, and 60% chance to get nothing.

  • Pessimist - Decrease the morale by 1 for each pessimist in team.

  • Fur Allergy - If the team contains animals: Morale -1. If no animals: Morale +1 (maximum +10 with multiple fur allergy carriers).

  • Sheep Enthusiast - For each sheep in the team: Sheep enthusiasts gain +8% damage and max HP per sheep, but each sheep increases thirst consumption by 5% — rumor has it there are people with special affection for sheep, and it turns out to be you!!

  • Goat-milk Lover - When in camp or team: Produces cheese equal to sheep count daily, max 4 per sheep — Can rams even lactate? You'll never know unless you try...

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing issues when gold exceeds 210,000.

  • Fixed empty events occasionally appear on roads.

  • Fixed monsters overlapping with certain events.

  • Fixed the inability to adjust companion salaries after the first week.

  • Fixed a bug where some events would float.

  • Fixed archers performing unintended backward dodges.

  • Fixed NPCs failing to cast buff spells like "Shadow Strike".

  • Fixed camp exploit allowing over 5 adventurers in the team.

  • Fixed conflicting traits (e.g., Marksmanship Coach and Warrior Marshal could exist at the same time).

Changed files in this update

