Content Adjustments
Orioles now have a chance to appear in taverns and perform dances.
Orioles encountered in the wild can now be recruited, with exclusive oriole talents.
Camp attack threshold increased from 20 to 30 personnel.
Bank interest rates now align with the town's economy: When it is below 40%, the interest rate will be zero. When it's above 40%, you can earn 0.25% interest per additional economy, and the maximum interest is calculated on 1w gold base.
Base merchant gold increased by +2 coins for all shopkeepers.
Trait Adjustments
Pro Buyer: When purchasing goods: Merchant's gold increases by +25%.
Pro Seller: When selling goods: Merchant's gold decreases by -25%.
Cat Lover: Damage taken by tigers is reduced by 90%.
New Traits
Competent Guard - When stationed at the camp: Counts as 5 people for attack prevention (camps with over 30 people cannot be raided).
Rogue Guard - When stationed at the camp: Required number of people for attack prevention increases by 3 (camps with over 30 people cannot be raided).
Heavy Clubs - When attacking with club weapons: 15% chance to increase final damage by STR * 1% (also affects Cyclops).
Piercing Claws - When attacking with combat weapons: Every 5th attack ignores 100% armor and deals AGI * 1% bonus damage.
Fictionist - While in the team: Guaranteed weekly Salary will be more than 1 gold. Provides 1 "Yellow Book" daily to team (unique effect).
Baking Lover - While in the team: Converts 1 wheat in your backpack into bread each night spent.
The Gourmet - Guaranteed weekly Salary will be more than 2 gold. Increased the buying or selling price for food by +10% (unique effect).
Anglers - Each day has a 19% chance to provide 1 fish, 21% chance for a random item, and 60% chance to get nothing.
Pessimist - Decrease the morale by 1 for each pessimist in team.
Fur Allergy - If the team contains animals: Morale -1. If no animals: Morale +1 (maximum +10 with multiple fur allergy carriers).
Sheep Enthusiast - For each sheep in the team: Sheep enthusiasts gain +8% damage and max HP per sheep, but each sheep increases thirst consumption by 5% — rumor has it there are people with special affection for sheep, and it turns out to be you!!
Goat-milk Lover - When in camp or team: Produces cheese equal to sheep count daily, max 4 per sheep — Can rams even lactate? You'll never know unless you try...
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug causing issues when gold exceeds 210,000.
Fixed empty events occasionally appear on roads.
Fixed monsters overlapping with certain events.
Fixed the inability to adjust companion salaries after the first week.
Fixed a bug where some events would float.
Fixed archers performing unintended backward dodges.
Fixed NPCs failing to cast buff spells like "Shadow Strike".
Fixed camp exploit allowing over 5 adventurers in the team.
Fixed conflicting traits (e.g., Marksmanship Coach and Warrior Marshal could exist at the same time).
