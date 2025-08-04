Base merchant gold increased by +2 coins for all shopkeepers.

Bank interest rates now align with the town's economy: When it is below 40%, the interest rate will be zero. When it's above 40%, you can earn 0.25% interest per additional economy, and the maximum interest is calculated on 1w gold base.

Orioles encountered in the wild can now be recruited, with exclusive oriole talents.

Orioles now have a chance to appear in taverns and perform dances.

Cat Lover: Damage taken by tigers is reduced by 90%.

Competent Guard - When stationed at the camp: Counts as 5 people for attack prevention (camps with over 30 people cannot be raided).

Rogue Guard - When stationed at the camp: Required number of people for attack prevention increases by 3 (camps with over 30 people cannot be raided).

Heavy Clubs - When attacking with club weapons: 15% chance to increase final damage by STR * 1% (also affects Cyclops).

Piercing Claws - When attacking with combat weapons: Every 5th attack ignores 100% armor and deals AGI * 1% bonus damage.

Fictionist - While in the team: Guaranteed weekly Salary will be more than 1 gold. Provides 1 "Yellow Book" daily to team (unique effect).

Baking Lover - While in the team: Converts 1 wheat in your backpack into bread each night spent.

The Gourmet - Guaranteed weekly Salary will be more than 2 gold. Increased the buying or selling price for food by +10% (unique effect).

Anglers - Each day has a 19% chance to provide 1 fish, 21% chance for a random item, and 60% chance to get nothing.

Pessimist - Decrease the morale by 1 for each pessimist in team.

Fur Allergy - If the team contains animals: Morale -1. If no animals: Morale +1 (maximum +10 with multiple fur allergy carriers).

Sheep Enthusiast - For each sheep in the team: Sheep enthusiasts gain +8% damage and max HP per sheep, but each sheep increases thirst consumption by 5% — rumor has it there are people with special affection for sheep, and it turns out to be you!!