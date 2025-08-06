Confirmed fixes
Minor
Timber fall's cutscene character locked against a rock
Tunedra Relic Tree cutscene character locked against a rock
Sound Blaster visual remaining on the character
Gold String Mod was twice in the game
Riffsons' attacks won't trigger Synth Frequency anymore
Major
Softlock against Groove Wizards
Softlock when finishing an added wave with Flat wound string mod
Softlock when killing some boss with some crescendos
Crooked Boost now does AOE damage, as designed
Changed files in this update