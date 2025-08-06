 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19464693 Edited 6 August 2025 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Confirmed fixes

Minor

Timber fall's cutscene character locked against a rock

Tunedra Relic Tree cutscene character locked against a rock

Sound Blaster visual remaining on the character

Gold String Mod was twice in the game

Riffsons' attacks won't trigger Synth Frequency anymore

Major

Softlock against Groove Wizards

Softlock when finishing an added wave with Flat wound string mod

Softlock when killing some boss with some crescendos

Crooked Boost now does AOE damage, as designed

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2429051
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link