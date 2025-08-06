Confirmed fixes



Minor

Timber fall's cutscene character locked against a rock

Tunedra Relic Tree cutscene character locked against a rock

Sound Blaster visual remaining on the character

Gold String Mod was twice in the game

Riffsons' attacks won't trigger Synth Frequency anymore

Major

Softlock against Groove Wizards

Softlock when finishing an added wave with Flat wound string mod

Softlock when killing some boss with some crescendos

Crooked Boost now does AOE damage, as designed