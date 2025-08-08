Alan Walker Collab Event

Shiba Feichai Collab Event

Treasure Hunt Event

Event in Both Modes

Operations Events

Weekly Events

Shiba Feichai Collab Lucky Draw

New Bundle

Warfare Balance Adjustments

Operations Balance Adjustments

Operator Balance Adjustments

Weapon Balance Adjustments

Bug Fixes & Optimizations

Dear Operators,We’ll be rolling out the mid-season update featuring the collaboration with Alan Walker on 8/7 with no downtime. Gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected. If you encounter any issues after the update, please restart the game to complete the update.The main highlights of this update include:● Treasure Hunt Bundle Pick 2 of 3Event Time: 8/8 - 9/20Details: On August 8, 3 Legendary appearance bundles will go live: "Fur Trapper," "Order Up," and "Alternating Current." Every 11 days, a new batch of missions refreshes. Complete all missions in a batch to earn 1 Legendary Appearance Bundle Selection Pack, which allows you to choose 1 of the 3 Legendary Appearance Bundles for free. You can earn up to 2 Legendary Appearance Bundle Selection Packs.Rewards: Complete missions to earn Legendary Appearance Bundle Selection Pack.Special Reminder: Three new bundles are hitting the Store on August 8. You can get two of them for free by completing event missions, so make sure to claim your rewards right away. Also, be careful not to pick up or buy any bundles you already have.● Double Beats PassEvent Time: 8/8 - 9/22Details: During the event, play matches and complete missions to claim a ton of rewards!Rewards: Epic firearm appearance: QJB201 - Old Habits, and large amounts of Armament Vouchers.● Double Beats ChallengeEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/21Details: During the event, squad up with friends and enter Warfare matches to complete challenge missions and claim rewards.Rewards: Epic vehicle appearance: Tank - Blaze, Armament Vouchers, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).● Alan Walker Double AirdropsEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/21Details: During the event, every map will feature 2 collab airdrop crates with a 100% drop rate.Rewards: Open airdrop crates for a chance to get surprise Treasure Maps! Complete event missions to claim Armament Vouchers.● Double Beats SuppliesEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/14Details: Play matches to earn rewards with double supplies!Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).● Double Beats SuppliesEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/14Details: Play matches to earn rewards with double supplies!Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.● Double MeritEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/10Event Details: Log in for free 2x Merit Cards!Rewards: Log in daily to get four 2x Merit Cards (1 Match).● Shiba Force PuzzleEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/21Details: Players can squad up on the Event Screen to unlock missions. Complete missions to get puzzle piece chances and randomly unlock spray paint puzzles.Rewards: Collecting spray paints can earn you Shiba Feichai Collab Calling Card rewards.● Treasure MapEvent Time: 8/8 - 9/4Details: During the event, players have a chance to obtain Treasure Maps for their current map while playing on various maps.Rewards: Treasure Maps will mark treasure burial locations. Go to the treasure location to open the treasure and obtain high-value collectibles.● WindfallEvent Time: 8/8 - 9/4Details: During the event, log in daily to claim Lucky Supply Packs.Rewards: Log in daily to claim a Lucky Supply Pack.● New WeaponEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/21Details: During the event, KC17 access and production rights will be unlocked through missions.● Treasure RatEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/14Details: During the event, Treasure Rats will randomly appear on maps. Treasure Rats drop Treasure Map fragments, which can be exchanged for Treasure Maps!Rewards: Zero Dam Treasure Map Pack.● Explore Ammo CratesEvent Time: 8/8 - 8/14Details: During the event, Ammo Crates on all maps have a higher chance of containing current Supply Station exchange items and Zero Dam Treasure Maps.● Expert ChoiceDate: 8/8 - 8/14Details: Just log in to claim your very own PKM General Machine Gun. Then, upgrade and use this specific firearm to complete missions and unlock even more rewards!Rewards: PKM General Machine Gun, Advanced Craftwork Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.● Tekniq Alloy StoreDate: 8/8 - 8/14Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.● Final ScoreDate: 8/8 - 8/14Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.Event Time: 8/8 - 9/6Event Entry: Enter the "Events" screen and switch to the "Others" tab to find the event entry.Event Details:During the event period, operators can head to the designated entry to participate in a non-repeating draw. The first draw costs only 10 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets.Rewards in the prize pool will not be obtained repeatedly. After obtaining all rewards in a single round, the next round will automatically unlock.When you hit the grand prize in any round, you're guaranteed to get one of three Shiba Feichai collab series weapon appearances, chosen by chance. And don't worry, you'll also get all the other rewards from that round that you hadn't collected yet!Reward Overview: Shiba Feichai collab series weapon appearances (M7, SG552, SVD), Charm - Shiba Feichai, Avatar - Shiba's Aura, Calling Card - Shiba's Patience, Spray Paint - Shiba's Style, TurBrick - Ahsarahn Fantasy, Armament Voucher Set Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Token.● Fur Trapper BundleEvent Time: 8/8 - 9/4Bundle Includes: Fur Trapper series weapon appearances (Vector, G3, M16A4), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.How to Get: 2,400 Delta Coins / Delta Tickets● Order Up BundleEvent Time: 8/8 - 9/4Bundle Includes: Order Up series weapon appearances (AWM, 93R, CI-19), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.How to Get: 2,400 Delta Coins / Delta Tickets● Alternating Current BundleEvent Time: 8/8 - 9/4Bundle Includes: Alternating Current series weapon appearances (AK-12, SR-3M, UZI), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.How to Obtain: 2,400 Delta Tickets / Delta CoinsKing of the Hill & Heavy Metal ModeAdjusted the total score required for victory, instant objective capture scoring, and total match duration to optimize the in-match experience.Attack and DefendAscension:- Optimized the score required for guided missiles after triggering major events; adjusted the size of the attackers' base and combat zone at Objective C; added a new attacker deployment base at Objective C.Victory Unite Mode- Optimized the timing for multiple vehicle deployment refreshes and redeployment cooldown times;Impeach Commander: Cooldown increased from 120s to 360s;Apply for Commander: Cooldown increased from 240s to 480s;- Scoring Behavior: Point A High-Value Objective Command completion score 275 → 200; Non-Point A Sector High-Value Objective Command completion score 550 → 400Trainwreck: Attack Line score adjusted from 135 to 160; Hold the Line score adjusted from 160 to 155;Cyclone: Attack Line score adjusted from 135 to 170; Hold the Line score adjusted from 160 to 145;Other maps: Attack Line score adjusted from 135 to 145; Hold the Line score adjusted from 160 to 170.RavenIncreased Raven head damage multiplier and improved Raven's first shot speed after switching targets.Reduced Ahsarah Death Row Inmate HP.Increased the value of loot dropped by Ravens and their guards.● TempestAll ModesDrill Charge: Fuse duration: 3s → 2s; effect area width radius 4m → 5m, length radius 7m → 8m.OperationsCombat Roll: Cooldown: 40s → 30s;WarfareDrill Charge: Added 40 area damage.Combat Roll: Kill score after use: 50 → 100;Emergency Evasion Device: Temporary HP duration when triggered: 0.7s → 2.5s; Emergency Evasion trigger score: 70 → 100; Kill score during evasion period (Emergency Counter): 50 → 100.● HackclawOperationsFlash Drone: Flash delay after warning: 0.7s → 0.5s; flash effect duration after being flashed: increased by 0.5s.● UluruWarfareComposite Incendiary: Maximum damage from continuous burning: 20 → 16.● SinevaAll ModesShield Sprint: Optimized shield strike action, reduced shield tilt during sprint startup, head will not be exposed to the front during shield strike.● StingerOperationsHive-Tech Pistol: Initial ammo: 0 → 1.● ToxikOperations"Dragonfly" Swarm System: Improved usability, Toxik will no longer be forced immobile when "Dragonfly" is deployed.WarfareBlinding Gas: Initial ammo: 1 → 2; maximum capacity: 1 → 2.● Other ImprovementExtended the duration of smoke dispersal from Operator item and vehicle shell explosions.● OperationsM14 Marksman RifleBasic Handling: 58 → 52M7 Battle Rifle[M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo]: Added damage enhancement - Base damage 38 → 40, Armor damage 40 → 42, Recoil 9 → 0, Control -7 → -2, Stable 4 → 6, Hip Fire -12 → -4[M7 Practical Long Barrel]: Range 53 → 59m, Recoil 3 → 9, Control 0 → -5, Stable 0 → 4, Hip Fire 0 → -12[M7 Lizard Short Barrel]: Range 50 → 35m, Recoil 4 → 5, Control 8 → 5, Stability -6 → 0, Hip Fire 8 → 16[M7 45-Round Drum Mag]: Control -12 → -6AKM Assault Rifle[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Reduced spread expansion during continuous fire● WarfareMP7 Submachine GunLeg damage multiplier: 0.9 → 1Vector Submachine GunBasic Hip Fire Handling: 52 → 65Base spread 2° → 1.34°, maximum spread 5° → 3.43°Compound BowRange falloff adjusted from 10m/30m<>0.9/0.7 to 10m/30m/50m<>0.9/0.8/0.7Chest damage multiplier 1 → 1.125, abdomen multiplier 0.9 → 1, arm multiplier 0.9 → 1AKM Assault Rifle[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Reduced stationary spread, reduced spread expansion during continuous fire, significantly reduced run-and-gun delay[AKM Practical Long Barrel Combo]: Chest damage multiplier 1 → 1.31Assault Class Addition: M7 Battle Rifle● Fixed a bug where high-value collectibles downloaded from Hacker computers occasionally were not prioritized for Safe Box placementThat's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!