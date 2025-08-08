Dear Operators,
We’ll be rolling out the mid-season update featuring the collaboration with Alan Walker on 8/7 with no downtime. Gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected. If you encounter any issues after the update, please restart the game to complete the update.
The main highlights of this update include:
Alan Walker Collab Event● Treasure Hunt Bundle Pick 2 of 3
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/20
Details: On August 8, 3 Legendary appearance bundles will go live: "Fur Trapper," "Order Up," and "Alternating Current." Every 11 days, a new batch of missions refreshes. Complete all missions in a batch to earn 1 Legendary Appearance Bundle Selection Pack, which allows you to choose 1 of the 3 Legendary Appearance Bundles for free. You can earn up to 2 Legendary Appearance Bundle Selection Packs.
Rewards: Complete missions to earn Legendary Appearance Bundle Selection Pack.
Special Reminder: Three new bundles are hitting the Store on August 8. You can get two of them for free by completing event missions, so make sure to claim your rewards right away. Also, be careful not to pick up or buy any bundles you already have.
● Double Beats Pass
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/22
Details: During the event, play matches and complete missions to claim a ton of rewards!
Rewards: Epic firearm appearance: QJB201 - Old Habits, and large amounts of Armament Vouchers.
● Double Beats Challenge
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/21
Details: During the event, squad up with friends and enter Warfare matches to complete challenge missions and claim rewards.
Rewards: Epic vehicle appearance: Tank - Blaze, Armament Vouchers, Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).
● Alan Walker Double Airdrops
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/21
Details: During the event, every map will feature 2 collab airdrop crates with a 100% drop rate.
Rewards: Open airdrop crates for a chance to get surprise Treasure Maps! Complete event missions to claim Armament Vouchers.
● Double Beats Supplies
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: Play matches to earn rewards with double supplies!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).
● Double Beats Supplies
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: Play matches to earn rewards with double supplies!
Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.
● Double Merit
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/10
Event Details: Log in for free 2x Merit Cards!
Rewards: Log in daily to get four 2x Merit Cards (1 Match).
Shiba Feichai Collab Event● Shiba Force Puzzle
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/21
Details: Players can squad up on the Event Screen to unlock missions. Complete missions to get puzzle piece chances and randomly unlock spray paint puzzles.
Rewards: Collecting spray paints can earn you Shiba Feichai Collab Calling Card rewards.
Treasure Hunt Event● Treasure Map
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/4
Details: During the event, players have a chance to obtain Treasure Maps for their current map while playing on various maps.
Rewards: Treasure Maps will mark treasure burial locations. Go to the treasure location to open the treasure and obtain high-value collectibles.
● Windfall
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/4
Details: During the event, log in daily to claim Lucky Supply Packs.
Rewards: Log in daily to claim a Lucky Supply Pack.
Event in Both Modes● New Weapon
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/21
Details: During the event, KC17 access and production rights will be unlocked through missions.
Operations Events● Treasure Rat
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: During the event, Treasure Rats will randomly appear on maps. Treasure Rats drop Treasure Map fragments, which can be exchanged for Treasure Maps!
Rewards: Zero Dam Treasure Map Pack.
● Explore Ammo Crates
Event Time: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: During the event, Ammo Crates on all maps have a higher chance of containing current Supply Station exchange items and Zero Dam Treasure Maps.
Weekly Events● Expert Choice
Date: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: Just log in to claim your very own PKM General Machine Gun. Then, upgrade and use this specific firearm to complete missions and unlock even more rewards!
Rewards: PKM General Machine Gun, Advanced Craftwork Lucky Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.
● Tekniq Alloy Store
Date: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.
Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.
● Final Score
Date: 8/8 - 8/14
Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.
Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.
Shiba Feichai Collab Lucky Draw
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/6
Event Entry: Enter the "Events" screen and switch to the "Others" tab to find the event entry.
Event Details:
During the event period, operators can head to the designated entry to participate in a non-repeating draw. The first draw costs only 10 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets.
Rewards in the prize pool will not be obtained repeatedly. After obtaining all rewards in a single round, the next round will automatically unlock.
When you hit the grand prize in any round, you're guaranteed to get one of three Shiba Feichai collab series weapon appearances, chosen by chance. And don't worry, you'll also get all the other rewards from that round that you hadn't collected yet!
Reward Overview: Shiba Feichai collab series weapon appearances (M7, SG552, SVD), Charm - Shiba Feichai, Avatar - Shiba's Aura, Calling Card - Shiba's Patience, Spray Paint - Shiba's Style, TurBrick - Ahsarahn Fantasy, Armament Voucher Set Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Token.
New Bundle● Fur Trapper Bundle
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/4
Bundle Includes: Fur Trapper series weapon appearances (Vector, G3, M16A4), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.
How to Get: 2,400 Delta Coins / Delta Tickets
● Order Up Bundle
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/4
Bundle Includes: Order Up series weapon appearances (AWM, 93R, CI-19), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.
How to Get: 2,400 Delta Coins / Delta Tickets
● Alternating Current Bundle
Event Time: 8/8 - 9/4
Bundle Includes: Alternating Current series weapon appearances (AK-12, SR-3M, UZI), Charm, Avatar, Calling Card, and Spray Paint.
How to Obtain: 2,400 Delta Tickets / Delta Coins
Warfare Balance AdjustmentsKing of the Hill & Heavy Metal Mode
Adjusted the total score required for victory, instant objective capture scoring, and total match duration to optimize the in-match experience.
Attack and Defend
Ascension:
- Optimized the score required for guided missiles after triggering major events; adjusted the size of the attackers' base and combat zone at Objective C; added a new attacker deployment base at Objective C.
Victory Unite Mode
- Optimized the timing for multiple vehicle deployment refreshes and redeployment cooldown times;
Impeach Commander: Cooldown increased from 120s to 360s;
Apply for Commander: Cooldown increased from 240s to 480s;
- Scoring Behavior: Point A High-Value Objective Command completion score 275 → 200; Non-Point A Sector High-Value Objective Command completion score 550 → 400
Trainwreck: Attack Line score adjusted from 135 to 160; Hold the Line score adjusted from 160 to 155;
Cyclone: Attack Line score adjusted from 135 to 170; Hold the Line score adjusted from 160 to 145;
Other maps: Attack Line score adjusted from 135 to 145; Hold the Line score adjusted from 160 to 170.
Operations Balance AdjustmentsRaven
Increased Raven head damage multiplier and improved Raven's first shot speed after switching targets.
Reduced Ahsarah Death Row Inmate HP.
Increased the value of loot dropped by Ravens and their guards.
Operator Balance Adjustments● Tempest
All Modes
Drill Charge: Fuse duration: 3s → 2s; effect area width radius 4m → 5m, length radius 7m → 8m.
Operations
Combat Roll: Cooldown: 40s → 30s;
Warfare
Drill Charge: Added 40 area damage.
Combat Roll: Kill score after use: 50 → 100;
Emergency Evasion Device: Temporary HP duration when triggered: 0.7s → 2.5s; Emergency Evasion trigger score: 70 → 100; Kill score during evasion period (Emergency Counter): 50 → 100.
● Hackclaw
Operations
Flash Drone: Flash delay after warning: 0.7s → 0.5s; flash effect duration after being flashed: increased by 0.5s.
● Uluru
Warfare
Composite Incendiary: Maximum damage from continuous burning: 20 → 16.
● Sineva
All Modes
Shield Sprint: Optimized shield strike action, reduced shield tilt during sprint startup, head will not be exposed to the front during shield strike.
● Stinger
Operations
Hive-Tech Pistol: Initial ammo: 0 → 1.
● Toxik
Operations
"Dragonfly" Swarm System: Improved usability, Toxik will no longer be forced immobile when "Dragonfly" is deployed.
Warfare
Blinding Gas: Initial ammo: 1 → 2; maximum capacity: 1 → 2.
● Other Improvement
Extended the duration of smoke dispersal from Operator item and vehicle shell explosions.
Weapon Balance Adjustments● Operations
M14 Marksman Rifle
Basic Handling: 58 → 52
M7 Battle Rifle
[M7 Tidal Ultra-Long Barrel Combo]: Added damage enhancement - Base damage 38 → 40, Armor damage 40 → 42, Recoil 9 → 0, Control -7 → -2, Stable 4 → 6, Hip Fire -12 → -4
[M7 Practical Long Barrel]: Range 53 → 59m, Recoil 3 → 9, Control 0 → -5, Stable 0 → 4, Hip Fire 0 → -12
[M7 Lizard Short Barrel]: Range 50 → 35m, Recoil 4 → 5, Control 8 → 5, Stability -6 → 0, Hip Fire 8 → 16
[M7 45-Round Drum Mag]: Control -12 → -6
AKM Assault Rifle
[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Reduced spread expansion during continuous fire
● Warfare
MP7 Submachine Gun
Leg damage multiplier: 0.9 → 1
Vector Submachine Gun
Basic Hip Fire Handling: 52 → 65
Base spread 2° → 1.34°, maximum spread 5° → 3.43°
Compound Bow
Range falloff adjusted from 10m/30m<>0.9/0.7 to 10m/30m/50m<>0.9/0.8/0.7
Chest damage multiplier 1 → 1.125, abdomen multiplier 0.9 → 1, arm multiplier 0.9 → 1
AKM Assault Rifle
[AKM Performance Barrel Combo]: Reduced stationary spread, reduced spread expansion during continuous fire, significantly reduced run-and-gun delay
[AKM Practical Long Barrel Combo]: Chest damage multiplier 1 → 1.31
Assault Class Addition: M7 Battle Rifle
Bug Fixes & Optimizations● Fixed a bug where high-value collectibles downloaded from Hacker computers occasionally were not prioritized for Safe Box placement
That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!
Delta Force Team
Changed files in this update