 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 August 2025 Build 19464619 Edited 4 August 2025 – 04:33:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

It's the Sleeve Shock August update! Seline finally gets a moment alone with Robie, and of course she can't help but see what all the robot-loving hype is about! Of course you're forced to watch and clean up, frustrated and locked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2499701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link