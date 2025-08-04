Max Purchase Option

Smart resource calculation - Max buy automatically calculates the highest level you can afford

Total cost display for Max Buy now shows in the upgrade info boxes

Added "Max" buying option for all upgrades - no more tedious clicking to level items from 150+ to thousands!

Enhanced Vibe Shop Experience

Vibe Shop persistence - items no longer clear from the shop after unlocking end-game AI options

Added short description on the shop to explain what the clickers do

The Vibe Shop is available from the start. You can start collecting Vibe Points and customizing your clicker experience early!

Quality of Life Improvements

Auto-focus management - buttons like "Auto Buy" no longer steal focus from clicking when using the Spacebar.

Extended upgrade UI for better visibility and interaction

Resources are always visible after tutorial completion (they were hiding from you)