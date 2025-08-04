 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19464600 Edited 4 August 2025 – 03:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

Max Purchase Option

  • Added "Max" buying option for all upgrades - no more tedious clicking to level items from 150+ to thousands!

  • Total cost display for Max Buy now shows in the upgrade info boxes

  • Smart resource calculation - Max buy automatically calculates the highest level you can afford

Enhanced Vibe Shop Experience

  • The Vibe Shop is available from the start. You can start collecting Vibe Points and customizing your clicker experience early!

  • Added short description on the shop to explain what the clickers do

  • Vibe Shop persistence - items no longer clear from the shop after unlocking end-game AI options

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Auto-focus management - buttons like "Auto Buy" no longer steal focus from clicking when using the Spacebar.

  • Extended upgrade UI for better visibility and interaction

  • Resources are always visible after tutorial completion (they were hiding from you)

  • The clicker equipment system allows you to unequip clickers. The clicker will default to the career phase you’re currently at.

Major Fixes

Performance & Timing

  • Fixed 3-5 second delay between clicking and money appearing

  • Resolved sound delays during “rapid” clicking sessions

  • Corrected purchase intervals - now properly applies x5 and Max button upgrades

  • Fixed resource/upgrade purchase timing synchronization (no more waiting on the UI once you have enough money)

Save System & Progression

  • Save data reset functionality now works properly after Legend phase

  • Resources no longer disappear after selecting an End-game AI

  • Expert tier now unlocks correctly after Final Click without restarting the game

Audio System

  • The purchase button sounds now play the correct audio for each transaction type

  • No sound when buttons are disabled for better feedback

  • Full upgrade sound reliability improvements

  • Button interaction audio consistency fixes

  • Overhauled the audio queuing system so you don’t miss out on UI interactions when clicking fast.

Auto-Buy System

  • Auto-buy logic overhaul - no longer breaks when only Final AI upgrades remain

  • Balanced auto-buy behavior for better resource management.

  • The auto-buy bot now makes purchases correctly when using the Rogue AI.

  • Smart purchase prioritization based on available resources

Achievements & Endings

  • New Achievement: "The Final Click" - celebrate reaching the ultimate milestone

  • Secret ending improvements - more predictable formula-based triggers instead of pure RNG

  • Secret ending upgrade fixes for proper unlocking conditions

Critical Bug Fixes

  • Cost resource calculation fixed for big button upgrades

  • Clicker text display restored after unequipping

  • Auto-clicker upgrade stacking now works correctly with new purchase options

  • Upgrade availability detection improved for edge cases

  • UI scaling and display issues resolved

Polish & Details

  • Fixed typo: "Handwritten Cover Letters" (finally!)

  • Tutorial flow improvements

  • Resource visibility enhancements throughout the game

  • Button state management refinements

Thank you to our community for the detailed feedback and support on my Vibe Clicker launch over the past week!

Version 1.3 represents my commitment to smoother gameplay and addressing the most requested quality-of-life improvements. Happy clicking, Vibe Lords!


Changed files in this update

