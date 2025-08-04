New Features
Max Purchase Option
Added "Max" buying option for all upgrades - no more tedious clicking to level items from 150+ to thousands!
Total cost display for Max Buy now shows in the upgrade info boxes
Smart resource calculation - Max buy automatically calculates the highest level you can afford
Enhanced Vibe Shop Experience
The Vibe Shop is available from the start. You can start collecting Vibe Points and customizing your clicker experience early!
Added short description on the shop to explain what the clickers do
Vibe Shop persistence - items no longer clear from the shop after unlocking end-game AI options
Quality of Life Improvements
Auto-focus management - buttons like "Auto Buy" no longer steal focus from clicking when using the Spacebar.
Extended upgrade UI for better visibility and interaction
Resources are always visible after tutorial completion (they were hiding from you)
The clicker equipment system allows you to unequip clickers. The clicker will default to the career phase you’re currently at.
Major Fixes
Performance & Timing
Fixed 3-5 second delay between clicking and money appearing
Resolved sound delays during “rapid” clicking sessions
Corrected purchase intervals - now properly applies x5 and Max button upgrades
Fixed resource/upgrade purchase timing synchronization (no more waiting on the UI once you have enough money)
Save System & Progression
Save data reset functionality now works properly after Legend phase
Resources no longer disappear after selecting an End-game AI
Expert tier now unlocks correctly after Final Click without restarting the game
Audio System
The purchase button sounds now play the correct audio for each transaction type
No sound when buttons are disabled for better feedback
Full upgrade sound reliability improvements
Button interaction audio consistency fixes
Overhauled the audio queuing system so you don’t miss out on UI interactions when clicking fast.
Auto-Buy System
Auto-buy logic overhaul - no longer breaks when only Final AI upgrades remain
Balanced auto-buy behavior for better resource management.
The auto-buy bot now makes purchases correctly when using the Rogue AI.
Smart purchase prioritization based on available resources
Achievements & Endings
New Achievement: "The Final Click" - celebrate reaching the ultimate milestone
Secret ending improvements - more predictable formula-based triggers instead of pure RNG
Secret ending upgrade fixes for proper unlocking conditions
Critical Bug Fixes
Cost resource calculation fixed for big button upgrades
Clicker text display restored after unequipping
Auto-clicker upgrade stacking now works correctly with new purchase options
Upgrade availability detection improved for edge cases
UI scaling and display issues resolved
Polish & Details
Fixed typo: "Handwritten Cover Letters" (finally!)
Tutorial flow improvements
Resource visibility enhancements throughout the game
Button state management refinements
Thank you to our community for the detailed feedback and support on my Vibe Clicker launch over the past week!
Version 1.3 represents my commitment to smoother gameplay and addressing the most requested quality-of-life improvements. Happy clicking, Vibe Lords!
