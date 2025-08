New: Added new wall and floor textures.



Changed: Reduced texture resolutions.



Changed: Unified Render Pipeline profile usage.



Changed: Capped framerate at 60 FPS.



Changed: Disabled texture depth.



Changed: Halved reflection resolution.



Removed: Bloated assets previously loaded on startup.



Removed: Conflicting/unused libraries.



Optimized: Reduced RAM usage.



Optimized: Reduced CPU usage.



Optimized: Reduced GPU usage; quality settings now reflect resource usage in real time.



This update brings a bunch of backend improvements to make the game faster, lighter, and better looking, without melting your GPU or hoarding RAM.Expect faster load times, lower resource usage, and fewer frame drops. Let us know if anything looks weird.. otherwise, enjoy the smoother ride and happy pushing!