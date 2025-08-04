修复了文本错字。
修复了部分地图的通行度问题。
为部分任务添加了更详细的描述。
解除了意外之灾任务的未完成描述，现在可以通过酒吧、饭店、通关副本消耗时间进入黑天。
提高了矿物打磨完整度、战斗装备完整度提升的效率。（提高4倍）
提高了装备完整度的属性百分比，当装备的完整度最低时，原有的属性占比提高。（50%→60%）
锻造所需的锻造书的获取方式由第四章的主线获得，改为第二章主线获得。如果当前存档处于第二章完成到第四章未完成之间。那么仍可以在第四章的主线完成后获得锻造书。
暂时关闭工作台的“进化装备”选项，预计下个版本开放使用。
25.8.4临时更新补丁
