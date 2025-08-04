 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19464434
Update notes via Steam Community
Another weekend, another release! What else can I say - my life is really that exciting :)

  • Upgraded Unity to latest supported release
  • Fixed minor turn-speed bug on large enemies
  • Balanced weapons on higher levels
  • Improved performance on AMD GPUs (again)
  • Improved controller support

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2113141
