1. Fixed a potential cause of Fatal Error crashes.
[*]If you are still experiencing Fatal Errors, please try the following steps:
- Add -d3d11 to the game's Launch Options on Steam.
- or Update your graphics drivers to the latest version.
- If the issue persists, please contact us via email:
👉 E-mail: whosatthedoor.skonec@gmail.com
👉 Subject: [Bug Report] Fatal Error
👉 Please include the following information in your message: Files from this folder:
C:\\Users\\[User]\\AppData\\Local\\WhoDoor\\Saved\\Crashes
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
2. Corrected mistranslations in the Spanish (Spain) localization.
P.S. Some users reported that the house remains dark after reaching the ending. We're working hard to fix this issue. In the meantime, if you encounter this bug, please return to the main menu and continue the game from there.
We're also working on improving controller support in future updates as well!
We truly appreciate your gameplay and feedback.
— SKONEC
1.0.6 Patch Update
