4 August 2025 Build 19464301 Edited 4 August 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello again,
We’ve got a new patch with helpful changes, fun updates, and some love from the community. Let’s take a look!

Bag of Endless Storage Everywhere! (For a Limited Time)
For a short time, the Bag of Endless Storage can be used anywhere in the world. Want to decorate a faraway mountain? Just put your furniture in the bag, head to the spot, and press I to open it.
Just a heads-up: Using it too close to walls might cause some strange things to happen. Soon, this feature will be locked behind a shop upgrade, so enjoy the freedom while it lasts!

New Animations for Old Friends
Some world events and creatures now have new animations when they appear or leave. Things are starting to feel more smooth and polished. There’s still more work to do, but this is a nice start.

Community Requests
This patch includes a bunch of fixes and changes that players asked for. One big one is that storms should now feel a bit more calm and less overwhelming. Thanks for the great feedback!

Thanks again for all the support. You help make Teddy’s Haven a cozy and special place to be!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3615161
  • Loading history…
