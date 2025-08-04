Supply system:
* Both factions now have stats for supply % in province and nationwide (see Tab screen).
* The supply situation will affect troop spawns, vehicle respawn rates, artillery downtime between salvos, etc.
* V.C. supplies can be reduced by destroying bicycle troops (porters), trucks, various vehicles, boats, big supply crates etc..
* U.S. supplies can be reduced by destroying trucks, chinooks, various vehicles, ATC boats, oil drums, big supply crates, etc.
* Every day at noon, provincial supplies are replenished to a degree set by amount of nationwide supplies available. Half of V.C. replenished supplies are directly affected by the average loyalty of villages in the province.
* Porter squad has been added. When they complete a supply run to another base, it adds extra supplies to that province.
* New stats for destroyed supplies and achievements for 100 destroyed supplies.
Artillery, recoilless rifles and bug fixes:
* New M40 Recoilless Rifles on tripods have been added to U.S. and V.C. bases (Viet Cong stole some).
* M50 Ontos, M67 Recoilless Rifle (handheld one) and M274 Mule now fires more powerful recoilless rifle shells.
* New spawned V.C. base type: light artillery base (with recoilless rifles).
* U.S. squads should now be more proactive on the tactical level, and all squads should now reevaluate situation after being in combat or near player.
* Player commanding squads on map has been updated.
* In start menu, an issue where V.C. corps icon would blink from the start but you would start as N.V.A. unless clicking it, is now fixed.
* Machine guns on vehicles should now hopefully stop firing when vehicle is destroyed (incl. M113 and M48A3).
* Saving as V.C. player had issue that is now fixed (hopefully no more exist). Same fix will probably fix issues with some squads duplicating when loading game.
* A type of V.C. Guard tower which had wrong faction set on one of the scripts has now been fixed.
* Some guard towers updated in attempt to fix issue with troops stuck in the air over destroyed towers (more is needed).
* Some issues with special cigarette effect should now be fixed, and when using one, it will display how many left instead of just “-1”.
* Player can provide target coordinates for artillery when near them by looking at terrain and pressing “Q”.
* Artillery fired by player now has higher accuracy (less spread).
* Some U.S. M102 artillery can now use direct fire if not in an enclosed position and target is close enough. Also some more direct firing M102 have been placed.
* Player should now be able to use binoculars to request artillery support by pressing “Q”, if he is under 50m from radioman.
* Artillery should now be prevented from firing if crew exist but have recently died, or if all crew members are too far away.
* Replacement artillery soldiers will now be assigned to artillery units sometime after original crew has died.
* Destroyed artillery can now be repaired by player using wrench (placed in artillery emplacements) or welding tool, and they can be repaired automatically eventually.
* Artillery strikes requested by player should now be more accurate on the marker set on terrain.
* M107 (heavy) artillery strike changed so it should now be available in more areas, and bugs hopefully fixed now.
* More code added to prevent risk of game crashing when player operates artillery while it is destroyed.
* Missing field hospital added to Quang Ngai AB, and some bases updated with various structures and weapons and some terrains have been modified.
* Issue with overheating weapons not cooling down has been fixed (Mk18, 50cal).
* Artillery now has 20% longer ammo resupply breaks.
* Destroying some civilian vehicles now wont give XP and will instead give warcrimes+.
* Thuong Thoi SF camp on Cambodian border will now load properly.
* Some V.C. and ARVN bases that weren’t fully setup are now correctly set with region and province numbers, thus preventing bugs (incl. tab page when near them).
* Big centipede collider resize code fixed.
* Spawns at bases prevented when player of opposing faction is < 65m.
* Flag icons on villages in North Vietnam, no longer should have issues with either no icon, or them flipping to south,
Thank you beta testers!
