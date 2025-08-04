Auto Legends: Staging is Here!
Ready to become legendary? Auto Legends: Staging has arrived!
How to Join:
What’s New & Waiting for You:
Fully Fledged PvE Campaign
- Conquer a challenging new campaign mode designed to test your skills in fresh and exciting ways!
Satisfying New Moments
- Buying a new car? Leveling up? Unlocking something awesome?
- Enjoy it all with brand-new animations and sounds that make every achievement feel epic.
Real Legends Guide You
- You won’t be alone. With names like Bisi, RJ, and more guiding you, your road to glory just got real.
Speedlab Overhaul
- The mechanic shop got a makeover—parts now better reflect their real-world counterparts, with refined brands and clearer part descriptions.
Visual Upgrades
- All tracks received a visual glow-up. Old favorites, new shine!
Deeper Customization
- New performance and visual parts are in. Explore fresh tuning puzzles, customize with cool wraps, and enjoy more fulfilling upgrades.
Smoother Navigation
- A reworked race menu, enhanced profile screen, and brand-new calendar help you plan your next victory.
Improvements Under the Hood:
- Better tuning descriptions & branded part clarity
- Car & engine updates to reflect real-world data
- Most parts now purchasable with soft or hard currency
- Improved engine/physics optimizations
- Smarter bot difficulty & fixed NPC names/images
- Leaderboards got better, too!
- FTUE & map updates for smoother onboarding
- Account restoration via secret key
- Garage car selector for faster swaps
- Fast Eddy’s now shows real customized player cars
- New performance packages (kits)
- Loading times for online races reduced by up to 70%
