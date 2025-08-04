Auto Legends: Staging is Here!

Ready to become legendary? Auto Legends: Staging has arrived!

How to Join:

https://autolegends.carrd.co/

What’s New & Waiting for You:

Fully Fledged PvE Campaign

- Conquer a challenging new campaign mode designed to test your skills in fresh and exciting ways!

Satisfying New Moments

- Buying a new car? Leveling up? Unlocking something awesome?

- Enjoy it all with brand-new animations and sounds that make every achievement feel epic.

Real Legends Guide You

- You won’t be alone. With names like Bisi, RJ, and more guiding you, your road to glory just got real.

Speedlab Overhaul

- The mechanic shop got a makeover—parts now better reflect their real-world counterparts, with refined brands and clearer part descriptions.

Visual Upgrades

- All tracks received a visual glow-up. Old favorites, new shine!

Deeper Customization

- New performance and visual parts are in. Explore fresh tuning puzzles, customize with cool wraps, and enjoy more fulfilling upgrades.

Smoother Navigation

- A reworked race menu, enhanced profile screen, and brand-new calendar help you plan your next victory.

Improvements Under the Hood:

- Better tuning descriptions & branded part clarity

- Car & engine updates to reflect real-world data

- Most parts now purchasable with soft or hard currency

- Improved engine/physics optimizations

- Smarter bot difficulty & fixed NPC names/images

- Leaderboards got better, too!

- FTUE & map updates for smoother onboarding

- Account restoration via secret key

- Garage car selector for faster swaps

- Fast Eddy’s now shows real customized player cars

- New performance packages (kits)

- Loading times for online races reduced by up to 70%