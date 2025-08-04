 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19463992 Edited 4 August 2025 – 16:19:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update greatly enhances the gameplay experience of the latest cycle with 3 new Songs, new Audio Effects, new Button Animations that bounce to the beat, a new Ice Cursor Upgrade and a New Currency (Shells) so you have something to do while the Leaderboard is closed during the implementation phase.

Patch Notes

3 New Songs (Cycle 2+)

  • Luminous Burst (122.1 bpm)

  • Immaculate Delusion (128 bpm)

  • Gentle Obliteration (130 bpm)

New Effects

  • Introduced layered audio effects for a richer audio experience

  • Muffled audio during pause

  • Buttons now bounce to the beat

Shells

  • New Hub World Currency, no more paying with leaderboard high score

  • Gain shells based on score in all game modes

  • Cycle 0 - 1 Shell per 20 Score

  • Cycle 1 - 1 Shell per 2000 Score

  • Cycle 2 - 1 Shell per 1000 Score

  • Open Beta Cycle 1-3 - 1 Shell per 10 Score

Ice Cursor (WIP)

  • Slows down combo timer to ramp up later at around 30/60/100 combo (same min of 0.5s)

  • Price is 50/80/150 Shells which will be re-balanced for Cycle 3

Local High Score (WIP)

  • Local high scores are now being saved locally for each cycle in the Arcade

  • Currently not shown anywhere, will be refined in the future

Fixes

  • Fixed rhythm game starting on wrong color

  • Fixed inconsistent cycle tutorial popup

