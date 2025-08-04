This update greatly enhances the gameplay experience of the latest cycle with 3 new Songs, new Audio Effects, new Button Animations that bounce to the beat, a new Ice Cursor Upgrade and a New Currency (Shells) so you have something to do while the Leaderboard is closed during the implementation phase.

Patch Notes

3 New Songs (Cycle 2+)

Luminous Burst (122.1 bpm)

Immaculate Delusion (128 bpm)

Gentle Obliteration (130 bpm)

New Effects

Introduced layered audio effects for a richer audio experience

Muffled audio during pause

Buttons now bounce to the beat

Shells

New Hub World Currency, no more paying with leaderboard high score

Gain shells based on score in all game modes

Cycle 0 - 1 Shell per 20 Score

Cycle 1 - 1 Shell per 2000 Score

Cycle 2 - 1 Shell per 1000 Score

Open Beta Cycle 1-3 - 1 Shell per 10 Score

Ice Cursor (WIP)

Slows down combo timer to ramp up later at around 30/60/100 combo (same min of 0.5s)

Price is 50/80/150 Shells which will be re-balanced for Cycle 3

Local High Score (WIP)

Local high scores are now being saved locally for each cycle in the Arcade

Currently not shown anywhere, will be refined in the future

Fixes