 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19463850 Edited 4 August 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloo! Besides a bunch of new graphical elements, there is a SUPA-SECRET build of Orange Roulette that contains the first swing at LOCAL TWO PLAYER. It is in a separate Beta Build that can be accessed by right-clicking on the Orange Roulette icon in your game library, going to properties and choosing ‘Betas’, and then selecting for Beta Participation:


orangetesting1 – Testing branch

and entering the password:


thefruitofthepoorlemon


The Two-Player is in ‘Royale Mode’ and is currently the only choice in the Beta.

I’ll explain this further in the game discussion and answer questions/comments! Currently you can only play the ‘OG’ Roulette in two-player – YOU SPIN OTHER. The specials will be added soon as UI is completed for choosing round type.


Changes and Fixes:


- some major visual enhancements made to ‘Protag’s Nightmare’

- a new batch of random clothing additions to ‘Protag’s Nightmare’

- sometimes the end screen for Royale Mode would glitch when Player wins, should be fixed
- some new decorations in the main game modes
- a few adjustments to game controller support
- The first peek at Local Two Player is online in a Beta build


As usual, I did a bunch of new coding, so let me know of anything weird that happen!
More stuff rolling in soon!


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3234761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link