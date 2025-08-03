Halloo! Besides a bunch of new graphical elements, there is a SUPA-SECRET build of Orange Roulette that contains the first swing at LOCAL TWO PLAYER. It is in a separate Beta Build that can be accessed by right-clicking on the Orange Roulette icon in your game library, going to properties and choosing ‘Betas’, and then selecting for Beta Participation:



orangetesting1 – Testing branch

and entering the password:





thefruitofthepoorlemon





The Two-Player is in ‘Royale Mode’ and is currently the only choice in the Beta.

I’ll explain this further in the game discussion and answer questions/comments! Currently you can only play the ‘OG’ Roulette in two-player – YOU SPIN OTHER. The specials will be added soon as UI is completed for choosing round type.



Changes and Fixes:





- some major visual enhancements made to ‘Protag’s Nightmare’

- a new batch of random clothing additions to ‘Protag’s Nightmare’

- sometimes the end screen for Royale Mode would glitch when Player wins, should be fixed

- some new decorations in the main game modes

- a few adjustments to game controller support

- The first peek at Local Two Player is online in a Beta build



As usual, I did a bunch of new coding, so let me know of anything weird that happen!

More stuff rolling in soon!



