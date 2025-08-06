 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19463780 Edited 6 August 2025 – 14:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, fellow adventurers!
It is time for another update.

Maps

After completing the main story, players will gain access to Heroic Expeditions which, in turn, can drop Maps. Every Map have an associated zone and modifiers that affect the level and type of content within the respective area: the greater the challenge, the greater the rewards upon its completition.


In this initial iteration, maps will take players into the sewers, below Valesia.

Read the full patch notes here.

That's all, for now, and thank you!


Instagram
Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Matergari Default Depot 1274561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link