-Enemies with pistols can shoot though walls, fixed.
-The female pianist has a male voice, fixed.
-Upgrading broadsides for more guns and damage proves to be detrimental, because enemy ships always sink before they can be boarded, fixed.
-When boarding, your crew can get stuck on the side of your ship, and stays there after boarding, fixed.
-Ammunition has the picture of modern assault rifle-bullets, changed.
-Sharks are turned off, but they're still there, fixed.
-You can upgrade ranged damage of your crew, but they never use guns, fixed. (Turned into crew health power)
-All achievements are now unlockable and I've added a system to check for missing achievements.
Hotfix - 1.0.9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Captain Bones Content Depot 951821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update