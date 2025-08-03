- TSL Duplicated keys removed;
- MI Release packaging build process restored;
- MI Build process copy fix;
- FIX tentative video player initialization failure handling;
- MI Tests targets frameworks adjustements;
- SRV removing magic number and use build configuration for devxp;
- SRV Permission issues;
- SRV Test connections command;
- SRV resiliency logic;
- SRV deployment stuff;
- SRV Test active connections commands;
- SRV necessary splashscreen
- SRV Error handling and runtime OK;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 4;
- SRV full linux containerization for the server;
- MI HardChip.Core framework retargetable;
- MI dependencies are not build with solution now;
- MI Splitting Admin and Admin.Core to avoid link to content project;
- MI Splitting assets/data build for fast speed build time;
- MI Dockerization
- MI Looping command for validation, ready for dockerization;
- MI SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 5;
- MI HeadlessValidationRunnerOrchestrator tests;
- MI Running tests on release;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 4;
- FIX Italian unselectable after welcome screen;
- SRV Work on live server
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 3;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 2;
- SRV Online validation part run headless validator;
- MI Admin tools restoring reviewer and score stats tabs;
- SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part3;
- SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part2;
- SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part1;
- SRV Online validation part Submissions cache sync;
- MI Tools admin rewrite clients part2;
- MI Tools admin rewrite clients part1;
- ML Spec for dockerization;
- MI Path helper for admin;
- PERF ILoopRunner, new implementation Task based runner to avoid busy shutdown issues;
- MI Script for dev setup;
- MI Challenges Runner helper class;
- MI Validation tools;
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.108
