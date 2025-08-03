 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Titan Quest II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19463605 Edited 3 August 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • TSL Duplicated keys removed;
  • MI Release packaging build process restored;
  • MI Build process copy fix;
  • FIX tentative video player initialization failure handling;
  • MI Tests targets frameworks adjustements;
  • SRV removing magic number and use build configuration for devxp;
  • SRV Permission issues;
  • SRV Test connections command;
  • SRV resiliency logic;
  • SRV deployment stuff;
  • SRV Test active connections commands;
  • SRV necessary splashscreen
  • SRV Error handling and runtime OK;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 4;
  • SRV full linux containerization for the server;
  • MI HardChip.Core framework retargetable;
  • MI dependencies are not build with solution now;
  • MI Splitting Admin and Admin.Core to avoid link to content project;
  • MI Splitting assets/data build for fast speed build time;
  • MI Dockerization
  • MI Looping command for validation, ready for dockerization;
  • MI SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 5;
  • MI HeadlessValidationRunnerOrchestrator tests;
  • MI Running tests on release;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 4;
  • FIX Italian unselectable after welcome screen;
  • SRV Work on live server
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 3;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator part 2;
  • SRV Online validation part run headless validator;
  • MI Admin tools restoring reviewer and score stats tabs;
  • SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part3;
  • SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part2;
  • SRV Online validation part Score cache sync part1;
  • SRV Online validation part Submissions cache sync;
  • MI Tools admin rewrite clients part2;
  • MI Tools admin rewrite clients part1;
  • ML Spec for dockerization;
  • MI Path helper for admin;
  • PERF ILoopRunner, new implementation Task based runner to avoid busy shutdown issues;
  • MI Script for dev setup;
  • MI Challenges Runner helper class;
  • MI Validation tools;

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link