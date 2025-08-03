- TSL Duplicated keys removed;
- FIX tentative video player initialization failure handling;
- FIX Italian unselectable after welcome screen;
- ... and a lot behind the scenes for the online validation server!
Quick Patch Notes v0.1.7.108
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update