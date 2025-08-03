 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Titan Quest II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19463602 Edited 3 August 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • TSL Duplicated keys removed;
  • FIX tentative video player initialization failure handling;
  • FIX Italian unselectable after welcome screen;
  • ... and a lot behind the scenes for the online validation server!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2844291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link