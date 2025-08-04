Added a blue name for players with all medals.

Fixed a bug where the Baron wouldn't spawn in the middle of the island.

Adjusted the point for elite classes.

Adjusted the appearance of elite classes.

Adjusted the King market.

Made some optimizations.

Added the Season market.

Adjusted the Season.

Added a Snowball Cannonball. (Freezes the player for 2.5 seconds with a 25% chance)

Blessing of the Depths has been added. (Gives 10,000 health and removes negative effects when used.)