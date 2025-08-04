 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19463552 Edited 4 August 2025 – 19:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a blue name for players with all medals.
Fixed a bug where the Baron wouldn't spawn in the middle of the island.
Adjusted the point for elite classes.
Adjusted the appearance of elite classes.
Adjusted the King market.
Made some optimizations.
Added the Season market.
Adjusted the Season.
Added a Snowball Cannonball. (Freezes the player for 2.5 seconds with a 25% chance)
Blessing of the Depths has been added. (Gives 10,000 health and removes negative effects when used.)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136421
  • Loading history…
