3 August 2025 Build 19463536 Edited 4 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Adjustments

  • Updated Spectating so you can now switch target using left click

  • Slightly decreased camera sensitivity in Spectate

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Warden would 'stick' to players if he walked into them

  • Additional fixes for player animation desync

  • Fixed an issue where the Respawn Machine sound effect could be heard regardless of location

  • Fixed an issue where Bouncy's teleport mechanic wasn't working exactly as intended

  • Fixed an issue where C.O.L.I.N.'s animations were not displaying properly for everyone

Known Issues

  • Player animations may still occasionally be desynced - this will usually be due to poor connection (for example if players are connected from different time zones)

    We are continuing to investigate this bug and will be addressing it until it's fixed

  • Extremely rare bug may occur where a player is teleported outside of the train during level transitions

  • Rare bug may occur in Ashroot Hollow where plants occasionally clip in and out of existence; we are investigating

  • Performance issues may still occur in Verdant Grove

If you have any feedback for us, please don't hesitate to let us know in our Discord Server

Oscar & Brellario

Absolutely Cookage

Changed files in this update

