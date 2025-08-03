Adjustments
Updated Spectating so you can now switch target using left click
Slightly decreased camera sensitivity in Spectate
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the Warden would 'stick' to players if he walked into them
Additional fixes for player animation desync
Fixed an issue where the Respawn Machine sound effect could be heard regardless of location
Fixed an issue where Bouncy's teleport mechanic wasn't working exactly as intended
Fixed an issue where C.O.L.I.N.'s animations were not displaying properly for everyone
Known Issues
Player animations may still occasionally be desynced - this will usually be due to poor connection (for example if players are connected from different time zones)
We are continuing to investigate this bug and will be addressing it until it's fixed
Extremely rare bug may occur where a player is teleported outside of the train during level transitions
Rare bug may occur in Ashroot Hollow where plants occasionally clip in and out of existence; we are investigating
Performance issues may still occur in Verdant Grove
Oscar & Brellario
Absolutely Cookage
