Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



The game was released recently, thank you for all the suggestions/error reports, here are some things that I have fixed in this most recent patch.

(as of v0.90.637.7176)

🔨Here are some things that I have fixed/changed.

Fixed money exploit.

Fixed some dropped items never being able to be picked up again.

Fixed missing translations

Fixed the info tab of the journal not being scrollable

Fixed compost heap, disable all compost heap UIs(including itself) when clicked on, if there is more than 1 in the farm

Lowered sound of the Autoseeder

Added keys for the journal button, animal info button, axe tool, and sickle tool

Fixed items required for a progress goal to be completed, not having names, causing confusion of what they are.

Moved some text popups to avoid blocking information

Fixed the beehive upgrade button not appearing after loading a beehive

Fixed beehives producing honey, they don't even have pollen to produce.

Fixed beehives not using some hive frames to produce honey

Moved building harvest task to higher priority(collecting from Hives, Juice Barrels, Cooking Pots, and Tree Taps)

Fixed fruit trees no longer being harvestable if a tree tap is placed on them.

Moved the layer visibility button with progress goal when opened.

Fixed visual issue with tree taps

Fixed beehive honey popup blocking part of beehive ui when open

Fixed Autoseeder drone sound not being audibly scaled when offscreen

Fixed Fella talking noises not being audibly scaled when offscreen

Lowered density of fog weather

Fixed Fellas menu cutting off the bottom-most fella in the list

Fixed loaded ponds not being destructible.

Fixed the Fellas not going to the nearest storage upon picking up items to deliver

Fixed opening cooking pot ui, not closing other cooking pot ui's that are open.

Fixed Animal Info menu not scrolling far enough, and first animal being slightly cutoff on the top.

📃Known Issues:

The progress goal popup has some visual issues and errors

Fellas standing around doing nothing

Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

Juice Barrel and Cooking Pot are behaving strangely, causing the wrong item production

Autoseeder gets stuck, sometimes doesn't detect empty plantable tiles next to it, and sometimes also repeatedly tries to plant the same already planted tile.

Autoseeder doesn't load previously selected seed.

Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

Clicking outside the window then back in with the middle mouse shifts the camera randomly

Performance degrades over time \[Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Crashes sometimes \[Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Various visual issues

Placed fertilizer remains on tile even after destruction

Some egg delivery fellas stand in a place making the eggs ungrabbable

Destroying pond tile gives wrong gold amount.

Note for the save files getting messed up sometimes:

I think it was to do with saves being started and the game only finished part of it before the game then quit(from the few people I had asked, they were playing on Linux, so potentially proton was changing the way my code for waiting for the save to finish before fully closing the game was being messed with).



I believe I should have it fixed, but if you are playing the game currently, the safest way to make sure the save finishes is by returning to the main menu before quitting the game.

And if it does happen to be a loading issue, I've added some stuff so that one failed tile(whether it be a building or some other data that belongs to that tile) shouldn't mess up the rest of the farm loading.

I'll be working on a better loading system soon, to hopefully allow for better recovery of data if it gets messed up.



I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D