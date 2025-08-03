We're so excited to get out our first content update! To celebrate, Wool at the Gates will be on a 15% off sale from Aug 4th - 14th.

Waiterra - Canyon Level

This update includes the new Waiterra level! The level comes with new modifiers, challenges, and 3 new enemy types: Flying Sheep, Armored Sheep, and Bighorns.

Vaelith - Elf Rogue Hero

We've also added a new hero, Vaelith, who can throw smoke bombs on the terrain to create kill zones and protect allies.

Auto Troop Respawn

We added the highly requested feature for your troops to auto-respawn. The auto-respawn system attempts to mimic how most players would normally use respawn troops, so that players can just focus on the battle without having to constantly monitor the status of the city's troops. Manual respawn is still supported, and auto-respawn can be disabled in the settings menu if you prefer having full control.

Eye Form can now attack flying enemies

Eye Form now has a ranged attack that shoots magical projectiles at flying enemies. Having a default way to attack flying enemies should hopefully make it less frustrating to play as a melee hero during these rounds.

Quality of Life

Improved troop behavior: Ranged troops no longer run awkwardly out of position / into range of enemies Melee troops and Summoned can now move across the map in response to allies taking damage

Ranged troops, enemies, and your hero now consider line of sight when attacking

The troop tooltip shows for the selected troop type in the filter menu

Reworked visuals of Player Hero HUD to be more readable

Game visual quality is now more consistent across different resolutions and fixed shadow artifacts

Improved visuals and feedback for Cripple Trap and Arcane Devour abilities

Boomer enemies now do more damage to troops and your hero

Towers and ranged troops now prioritize ranged enemies

Building upgrades no longer animate when showing building previews in order to improve clarity

Modified the tutorial to better explain faction points, flying enemies, and auto-respawn of troops

Reworded hero ability challenge requirement to be more clear

Reworded the class bonus descriptions of double attack, counter attack, imprint, and elite summoned to be more clear

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where you sometimes could no longer build after choosing a new hero ability

Many other small bug fixes

Upcoming

Our main focus is still to add more content. We’re still finalizing our plan for the next update, but it will most likely include new perks, troops and towers along with a new level.