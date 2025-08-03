 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19463408 Edited 3 August 2025 – 23:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We're so excited to get out our first content update! To celebrate, Wool at the Gates will be on a 15% off sale from Aug 4th - 14th.

Waiterra - Canyon Level

This update includes the new Waiterra level! The level comes with new modifiers, challenges, and 3 new enemy types: Flying Sheep, Armored Sheep, and Bighorns.

Vaelith - Elf Rogue Hero

We've also added a new hero, Vaelith, who can throw smoke bombs on the terrain to create kill zones and protect allies.

Auto Troop Respawn

We added the highly requested feature for your troops to auto-respawn. The auto-respawn system attempts to mimic how most players would normally use respawn troops, so that players can just focus on the battle without having to constantly monitor the status of the city's troops. Manual respawn is still supported, and auto-respawn can be disabled in the settings menu if you prefer having full control.

Eye Form can now attack flying enemies

Eye Form now has a ranged attack that shoots magical projectiles at flying enemies. Having a default way to attack flying enemies should hopefully make it less frustrating to play as a melee hero during these rounds.

Quality of Life

  • Improved troop behavior: 

    • Ranged troops no longer run awkwardly out of position / into range of enemies

    • Melee troops and Summoned can now move across the map in response to allies taking damage

  • Ranged troops, enemies, and your hero now consider line of sight when attacking

  • The troop tooltip shows for the selected troop type in the filter menu

  • Reworked visuals of Player Hero HUD to be more readable

  • Game visual quality is now more consistent across different resolutions and fixed shadow artifacts

  • Improved visuals and feedback for Cripple Trap and Arcane Devour abilities

  • Boomer enemies now do more damage to troops and your hero

  • Towers and ranged troops now prioritize ranged enemies

  • Building upgrades no longer animate when showing building previews in order to improve clarity

  • Modified the tutorial to better explain faction points, flying enemies, and auto-respawn of troops

  • Reworded hero ability challenge requirement to be more clear

  • Reworded the class bonus descriptions of double attack, counter attack, imprint, and elite summoned to be more clear

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where you sometimes could no longer build after choosing a new hero ability

  • Many other small bug fixes

Upcoming

Our main focus is still to add more content. We’re still finalizing our plan for the next update, but it will most likely include new perks, troops and towers along with a new level.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2994991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link