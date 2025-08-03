A Huge Update has been released, the Pacifist Ending!

It's all connected with the Safe that you can find underwater!

Some Helpful Hints:

The Safe CAN'T be opened if you have killed any creatures, bosses, or have cheats on (You won't drown, just go straight there on a new playthrough)

Make sure the Lobby Host is the one Entering the codes!!! (Server Host is the one who checks if the final code is correct)

For everyday the code cannot be cracked, I'll give a big hint for one of the numbers!

Also:

**Fixed Achievements -If you didn't get the final Hidden Achievement, DM me on Discord

**If the pacifist Update breaks anything, please let me know via the Bug Report or Discord :)

GOOD LUCK