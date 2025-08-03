 Skip to content
Major 3 August 2025 Build 19463380 Edited 4 August 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A Huge Update has been released, the Pacifist Ending!

It's all connected with the Safe that you can find underwater!

Some Helpful Hints:

  • The Safe CAN'T be opened if you have killed any creatures, bosses, or have cheats on (You won't drown, just go straight there on a new playthrough)

  • Make sure the Lobby Host is the one Entering the codes!!! (Server Host is the one who checks if the final code is correct)

  • For everyday the code cannot be cracked, I'll give a big hint for one of the numbers!

Also:

**Fixed Achievements -If you didn't get the final Hidden Achievement, DM me on Discord

**If the pacifist Update breaks anything, please let me know via the Bug Report or Discord :)

GOOD LUCK

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2842151
