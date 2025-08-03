 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19463342 Edited 3 August 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced difficulty of level 7
///// I noticed that the percentage of players who passed level 7 is 0%. It was decided to simplify the platform with the key a little.
- Moved the key of the "Gauntlet" level
///// Moved the key of the "Gauntlet" level because I accidentally left it at the beginning of the level next to the box. Fortunately, no one has reached this secret level yet.
P.S. Hello Vasya

