Version 1.01i includes a small but important update to the **Quarterback Targeting** system introduced in 1.01h.
Previously, the system wasn't fully re-randomizing QB selections as intended—getting stuck in fixed rounds instead of generating fresh targets. With this fix, you can expect **more dynamic and varied QB Soft Targets** across your drafts.
---
Thanks for your continued support—and happy drafting!
Huddle Genius 1.01i – QB Targeting Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
