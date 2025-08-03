 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19463337 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.01i includes a small but important update to the **Quarterback Targeting** system introduced in 1.01h.

Previously, the system wasn't fully re-randomizing QB selections as intended—getting stuck in fixed rounds instead of generating fresh targets. With this fix, you can expect **more dynamic and varied QB Soft Targets** across your drafts.

---

Thanks for your continued support—and happy drafting!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2356872
