Hey Ballardo players! We've rolled out a small but impactful update to keep things rolling smoother than ever. Here's what's new:

🛠️ VSync has been added to the settings – enjoy a smoother visual experience.

🎯 Aiming has been slightly improved (still a work in progress, but definitely better now).

📉 Higher League base values have been slightly reduced for a more balanced progression.

🎲 Sticker & Relic adjustments – some values and shop prices have been tweaked for better balance.

We’ll keep polishing the game based on your feedback. Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more! 💬