 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 6 Titan Quest II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19463310 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Ballardo players! We've rolled out a small but impactful update to keep things rolling smoother than ever. Here's what's new:

🛠️ VSync has been added to the settings – enjoy a smoother visual experience.
🎯 Aiming has been slightly improved (still a work in progress, but definitely better now).
📉 Higher League base values have been slightly reduced for a more balanced progression.
🎲 Sticker & Relic adjustments – some values and shop prices have been tweaked for better balance.

We’ll keep polishing the game based on your feedback. Thanks for playing and stay tuned for more! 💬

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3415531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link