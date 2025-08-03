 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19463288 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:39:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Some small changes to the way that markets are stored when you leave the town to ensure that they accurately reflect whatever you left behind when you return (markets will automatically refresh after 6 months).
Also a quick fix to stop an exploit that allowed you to power level the player character beyond 5.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3667852
macOS Depot 3667853
Linux Depot 3667854
