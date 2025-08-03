Hey guys! Update 1.2 is almost ready for the main branch, but just needs a little testing to make sure everything is all good! I am but a solo dev with a small group of friends to help me playtest, so it would really help me out if you're able to give the experimental branch of 1.2 a shot and let me know if you run into any issues, or if you don't run into any issues! (Both pieces of information are very helpful). I've pinned a thread in the game's steam discussion board, and you can also reach me on my Discord server!

If you're interested in helping test the update, you can opt into this version by right clicking on the game in your library > going to properties > betas > and then setting "beta participation" to "experimental". WARNING: This version has not yet been extensively tested and is almost certain to contain bugs. I cannot guarantee the safety of your save file if you choose to opt into this version.

Anyway, with this post I have released a new version of 1.2 to the experimental branch with some minor fixes, so hopefully everything is perfect now! (But you never know with game dev...)

I hope you all are enjoying The Pale Deep whether you're on main branch or experimental!