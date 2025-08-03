🛠️ Patch Notes – Smoother Gameplay, Cleaner Lobby! 🚗
This update brings a variety of improvements across visuals and gameplay. Here’s what’s new:
✔️ Main Menu Updates
A new info panel has been added to the main menu showcasing upcoming features.
✔️ Lobby & Entry Area Improvements
Steam lobby codes are now easier to read.
Player names are now correctly displayed in the waiting lobby.
The lobby environment has been updated for a more polished and enjoyable look.
🎮 Gameplay & Physical Reactions
While pushing the car, your character's muscles now flex and grow – feel the power!
If a player falls off the map, ragdoll mode is triggered for a more humorous fall.
💣 Explosives & Technical Fixes
Exploding bombs are now visible to all players.
Bombs reactivate after a short delay once exploded.
A respawn cooldown has been added to prevent spamming.
Fixed an issue where teleporting to the car would cause players to float mid-air.
The car now resets its position properly after respawning, making for smoother starts.
🐞 Plus:
Various minor bugs have been fixed for a better overall experience.
Thanks for playing! Your feedback means a lot to us 💪
Changed files in this update