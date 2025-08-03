 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19463086
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Patch Notes – Smoother Gameplay, Cleaner Lobby! 🚗

This update brings a variety of improvements across visuals and gameplay. Here’s what’s new:

✔️ Main Menu Updates

  • A new info panel has been added to the main menu showcasing upcoming features.

✔️ Lobby & Entry Area Improvements

  • Steam lobby codes are now easier to read.

  • Player names are now correctly displayed in the waiting lobby.

  • The lobby environment has been updated for a more polished and enjoyable look.

🎮 Gameplay & Physical Reactions

  • While pushing the car, your character's muscles now flex and grow – feel the power!

  • If a player falls off the map, ragdoll mode is triggered for a more humorous fall.

💣 Explosives & Technical Fixes

  • Exploding bombs are now visible to all players.

  • Bombs reactivate after a short delay once exploded.

  • A respawn cooldown has been added to prevent spamming.

  • Fixed an issue where teleporting to the car would cause players to float mid-air.

  • The car now resets its position properly after respawning, making for smoother starts.

🐞 Plus:

  • Various minor bugs have been fixed for a better overall experience.

Thanks for playing! Your feedback means a lot to us 💪

Changed files in this update

Depot 3877381
