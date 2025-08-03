Bug Fixed:
• Fixed an issue where enemy Sacrifice units with stats exceeding 30 incorrectly granted the [Supreme Power] achievement.
• Fixed an issue preventing [Polymorph] from copying target unit's abilities.
• Fixed a save/load exploit where quitting mid-battle and reloading could sometimes duplicate or draw extra cards.
0.5.5 Patch Notes
