 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19463078 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixed:
• Fixed an issue where enemy Sacrifice units with stats exceeding 30 incorrectly granted the [Supreme Power] achievement.
• Fixed an issue preventing [Polymorph] from copying target unit's abilities.
• Fixed a save/load exploit where quitting mid-battle and reloading could sometimes duplicate or draw extra cards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2723501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link