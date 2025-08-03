- fixed wand lightning attack going on indefinitely when opening the menu
- fixed defensive augments not applying
- fixed armored parts of enemies sometimes not correctly despawning
- fixed journal pages breaking tome and wand
- it is now possible to put back your lightning incantation when releasing the trigger close to the book
- fixed hammer time milestone not working with tome and wand augments
- fixed fire and poison having the wrong flash colors
- added a grace period for the tome and wand. If the last kill was more than 20 seconds ago, a kill counts as two kills to recharge your tome faster
- fixed lightning and poison incantations as well as the book sweep attack not dealing critical hits
- fixed bamboo firecracker breaking the fire incantation spell
- fixed ticking treat not working
- doomshroom is now vulnerable to poison and fire effects
- fixed weapon tutorial breaking the alchemists delve
- fixed an issue which could result in desynced dungeon layouts
- fixed dead weight not spawning spikes with tome and wand
- fixed some collision sounds getting louder than necessary
- fixed biologist delve rabid bestiary fight softlocking
- fixed an issue with object interest, which resulted in deaths of enemies that are far away not correctly registering, potentially breaking things
Hotfix ea0.1.7.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Ancient Dungeon VR Content Depot 1125241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update