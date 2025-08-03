- Fixed camera flying away in loadout menu
- Added more to the Pilot Manual (keybind displays still broken)
- Vertical dashes performed from the ground will now always be upward
- Kick hitbox is even more generous
- Some attempts at addressing equipment weirdness
