3 August 2025 Build 19462966
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed camera flying away in loadout menu
  • Added more to the Pilot Manual (keybind displays still broken)
  • Vertical dashes performed from the ground will now always be upward
  • Kick hitbox is even more generous
  • Some attempts at addressing equipment weirdness

