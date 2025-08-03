New - Medium crystals can now be used for House upgrades

- Added 3 new house upgrades for Orc loot gained, Diogo’s gear level increases, and wishing well wishes



Adjustments - Reserve menu can no longer be opened when holding alt/option



Bug Fixes - Precision potions can be sold again

- Crafted gear stats are individualized again

- Potions can no longer be brewed if inventory is full

- Warping to the cave from the house no longer transfers reserved items to Holden

- Long Wishing Well names now wrap to the next line

- Orcs can no longer be collected from multiple times in a row