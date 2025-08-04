 Skip to content
4 August 2025 Build 19462954
Update notes via Steam Community
First day of August and the local grocery store has already started sticking out Halloween candy. Don't worry - we'll resist the urge and hold the line here.

Notable Changes:
  • New low-gravity Marshmallow Challenges.
  • 2 new Hats added into the mix.
  • More tweaks to ease the suffering in Challenge Mode:
    - Streak requirements for earning hearts have been lowered
    - Several extremely difficult challenge sets have been replaced
    - The time granted for each stage now takes the types of modifiers into account properly
    - Any changes to the stage now show up during the intro animation before game play begins
  • Initial loading is significantly faster, and should no longer freeze the UI for most machines
  • The game should now show the correct name and icon in the Windows Volume Mixer


Alright. Hit us up if you hit any other issues, and we'll patch those up real quick. 'Till next week - toodles.

