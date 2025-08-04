Notable Changes:
- New low-gravity Marshmallow Challenges.
- 2 new Hats added into the mix.
- More tweaks to ease the suffering in Challenge Mode:
- Streak requirements for earning hearts have been lowered
- Several extremely difficult challenge sets have been replaced
- The time granted for each stage now takes the types of modifiers into account properly
- Any changes to the stage now show up during the intro animation before game play begins
- Initial loading is significantly faster, and should no longer freeze the UI for most machines
- The game should now show the correct name and icon in the Windows Volume Mixer
Alright. Hit us up if you hit any other issues, and we'll patch those up real quick. 'Till next week - toodles.
Changed files in this update