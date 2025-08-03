 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462939 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Luck & Loot now supports 3 more languages!

We’ve just added:
🇹🇷 Turkish
🇷🇺 Russian
🇵🇹 Portuguese

That brings us to a total of 10 supported languages, and we’re not done yet.
🧩 Czech and 🇮🇹 Italian are coming soon!

🎉 What an Opening Weekend!

It’s been incredible to see so many of you diving into the dungeons, customizing your dice, and sharing your runs. Your support means the world to us.

💬 If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a Steam review, it helps a ton, especially for a small team like ours.

🙏 And to everyone who already has: thank you. Truly.

💬 Talk to Us!

Join our Discord to share your feedback, ideas, or favorite moments! The dev team is active and listening in every language.

Let’s keep the loot rolling ⚔️🎲

