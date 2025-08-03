- Increased the speed of all vehicles
- Can scroll view in and out while in 3rd person view in a vehicle
- Can reset a vehicle to the road with ctrl + P
- Can no longer manually equip the shovel
- Can go on the small pier
- Added a good fishing spot to the pier
Fix
- Steel toe shoes can be paired both left to right and right to left
- Crack no longer shows on repaired alien ships
- Loose screw is easier to fix on 35kg barbell
- Can no longer get stuck in items when buy large items with a full inventory
- Fixed issue with work station sometimes leaving storage boxes behind when picked up
- Caboose lid, the box for the wagon and the storage for the fisher rice car are all easier to add / remove and open / close
- Hoods on all vehicles are easier to open / close
- Antique table with a loose screw can now be repaired properly
- Cannot pick up the office setup while an outgoing order is waiting to be fulfilled
- Office setup requires confirm before picking up
- Fixed issue when rarely an item would indicate someone is looking at it when no one is looking at it
- Fixed interaction with handing in the teddy bear to the boy by the river and it can no longer be handed in from anywhere, you need to be near the boy
- The arrows indicating metal detector and shovel in the inventory no longer stay up until you click them
Changed files in this update