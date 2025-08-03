 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19462864 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A light update to fix some texts on the English version of the game and slightly refine some skills.
Further updates may follow. The next big update, "The Wacky" is being written and should be available at the end of the year.
Good play!
Mononc

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3155031
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3155032
  • Loading history…
Windows French Depot 3155033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link