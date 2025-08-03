- Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused errors when displaying phone messages from other characters in certain situations.
- Free-Roam Mode Fix: After receiving instructions about the first day of work at Norah's house, the game now prevents access to events unrelated to the current progress until the player sleeps, ensuring a more consistent experience.
- Translation Improvements: Adjustments and refinements have been made to the game’s translations for greater clarity and accuracy.
This update brings bug fixes and minor improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Check out the main changes:
