3 August 2025 Build 19462788 Edited 3 August 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings bug fixes and minor improvements to enhance your gaming experience. Check out the main changes:

  • Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused errors when displaying phone messages from other characters in certain situations.
  • Free-Roam Mode Fix: After receiving instructions about the first day of work at Norah's house, the game now prevents access to events unrelated to the current progress until the player sleeps, ensuring a more consistent experience.
  • Translation Improvements: Adjustments and refinements have been made to the game’s translations for greater clarity and accuracy.

