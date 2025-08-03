Fairly large update here~
CORE GAMEPLAY:
Random encounters have been added
10 new enemies have been added-
(many are placeholder models without animations but the gameplay is there)
New enemy mechanics introduced like card destruction, corruption increase, etc.
Hovering over enemies now shows their name, power, and effects
Boss nodes appear on the map at levels 3 and 6
Leveling is simplified a bit, 1500 xp granted from random encounters and 3000 from bosses
The Corruption mechanic has been redesigned
In addition to bleeding resources at 100 corruption you now get one card from the top of your deck destroyed when you pass the turn with full corruption
Corruption rises by 10 every time you pass the turn (more than before)
Liquidation has been changed to REDUCE corruption by 5, in addition to the 100 budget gain
CARD ACQUISITION:
Random encounter nodes grant +7 pack tickets
Boss encounters grant +15 pack tickets
Selling cards now grants one pack ticket
OTHER:
Tons of individual card bug fixes - I'm sure some still exist
Parallax added to the cards for some better handling feel
UI has been updated heavily, lots of new tooltips
The tutorial has been reworked quite a bit, it's still not perfect but it should at least get new players started quickly without too much info-dumping
