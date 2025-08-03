Fairly large update here~



CORE GAMEPLAY:

Random encounters have been added

10 new enemies have been added- (many are placeholder models without animations but the gameplay is there)

New enemy mechanics introduced like card destruction, corruption increase, etc.

Hovering over enemies now shows their name, power, and effects

Boss nodes appear on the map at levels 3 and 6

Leveling is simplified a bit, 1500 xp granted from random encounters and 3000 from bosses

The Corruption mechanic has been redesigned

In addition to bleeding resources at 100 corruption you now get one card from the top of your deck destroyed when you pass the turn with full corruption

Corruption rises by 10 every time you pass the turn (more than before)