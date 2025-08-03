 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462694 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fairly large update here~

CORE GAMEPLAY:

  • Random encounters have been added

  • 10 new enemies have been added-

    (many are placeholder models without animations but the gameplay is there)

  • New enemy mechanics introduced like card destruction, corruption increase, etc.

  • Hovering over enemies now shows their name, power, and effects

  • Boss nodes appear on the map at levels 3 and 6

  • Leveling is simplified a bit, 1500 xp granted from random encounters and 3000 from bosses

  • The Corruption mechanic has been redesigned

  • In addition to bleeding resources at 100 corruption you now get one card from the top of your deck destroyed when you pass the turn with full corruption

  • Corruption rises by 10 every time you pass the turn (more than before)

  • Liquidation has been changed to REDUCE corruption by 5, in addition to the 100 budget gain

CARD ACQUISITION:

  • Random encounter nodes grant +7 pack tickets

  • Boss encounters grant +15 pack tickets

  • Selling cards now grants one pack ticket

OTHER:

  • Tons of individual card bug fixes - I'm sure some still exist

  • Parallax added to the cards for some better handling feel

  • UI has been updated heavily, lots of new tooltips

  • The tutorial has been reworked quite a bit, it's still not perfect but it should at least get new players started quickly without too much info-dumping

