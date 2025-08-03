 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19462668 Edited 3 August 2025 – 19:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.12.7.0

Additions:
- Clicking and holding [LMB] on the NEXT button on crafting popups now shows a dropdown of everything you can make with those ingredients (Still has to be in order, though)!
- New item! Hand Grenade: A way to quickly use up excess gunpowder. Slightly stronger than a basic barrel bomb, but only hits one target.

Other Changes:
- Rearranged the crafting popup as previously mentioned, to make mouse movement flow better.
- Split the "About me" section on the recruitment popup into Strengths and Weaknesses to make text easier to read.
- Enchanted Forest enemies now have the right spawns based on time of day.
- The toadstool spawned by fairy rings no longer shows up on the item tracker, and the functionality was changed a little bit.
- Added missing in-raid hat sprites. Oops.

Balance:
- Reduced the number of items that guilds receive when a guild starts.
- Honey pools now drop less honeycombs, and to compensate honeybees and bumblebees now drop honeycombs.
- Increased how common sand from resource nodes are.
- The Bear and Wolf rug furniture items now require a refined fabric, and the Scarab Display furniture item now requires a refined glass.
- Reduced the training bonus given by the Dummy from 0.55 to 0.40.
- Reduced the training bonus given by the Sparring Ring from 0.85 to 0.65. (Both were way too high, unlocking the advanced gymnasium only required 3 dummies and a ring.)

Bug Fixes:
- The Stained Tankard's activation chance was 100%, not 50%. Also it's now 33%.
- The button to unlock advanced hero skills wasn't functioning right and now does.
- The Smoke Bomb skill was doing the opposite of what it said it was doing.
- Golem and Ent encounters now stop the resource nodes from being gathered when the hero steps on them again.
- Fixed clothing rerolls to give more relevant pieces of equipment.
- The Mimic boss fight no longer consumes treasure maps if it's a random encounter, and can no longer be challenged an infinite amount of times.
- Fixed a mismatch in some clothing piece descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2836071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link