0.12.7.0



Additions:

- Clicking and holding [LMB] on the NEXT button on crafting popups now shows a dropdown of everything you can make with those ingredients (Still has to be in order, though)!

- New item! Hand Grenade: A way to quickly use up excess gunpowder. Slightly stronger than a basic barrel bomb, but only hits one target.



Other Changes:

- Rearranged the crafting popup as previously mentioned, to make mouse movement flow better.

- Split the "About me" section on the recruitment popup into Strengths and Weaknesses to make text easier to read.

- Enchanted Forest enemies now have the right spawns based on time of day.

- The toadstool spawned by fairy rings no longer shows up on the item tracker, and the functionality was changed a little bit.

- Added missing in-raid hat sprites. Oops.



Balance:

- Reduced the number of items that guilds receive when a guild starts.

- Honey pools now drop less honeycombs, and to compensate honeybees and bumblebees now drop honeycombs.

- Increased how common sand from resource nodes are.

- The Bear and Wolf rug furniture items now require a refined fabric, and the Scarab Display furniture item now requires a refined glass.

- Reduced the training bonus given by the Dummy from 0.55 to 0.40.

- Reduced the training bonus given by the Sparring Ring from 0.85 to 0.65. (Both were way too high, unlocking the advanced gymnasium only required 3 dummies and a ring.)



Bug Fixes:

- The Stained Tankard's activation chance was 100%, not 50%. Also it's now 33%.

- The button to unlock advanced hero skills wasn't functioning right and now does.

- The Smoke Bomb skill was doing the opposite of what it said it was doing.

- Golem and Ent encounters now stop the resource nodes from being gathered when the hero steps on them again.

- Fixed clothing rerolls to give more relevant pieces of equipment.

- The Mimic boss fight no longer consumes treasure maps if it's a random encounter, and can no longer be challenged an infinite amount of times.

- Fixed a mismatch in some clothing piece descriptions.