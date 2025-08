Improved Enemy AI - for a better hunt

New Scripts for the Villagers and New Lore

Sacrifice Table in the Amethyst Cave - Find out!

Player Movement Improvements

New Cutscenes

New Map

Better Coin balance

UI Improvements

New Loading Screens

AI bugs fix

Save bug fixes

Weapon Sway Bug fix

More Sound Effects

Optimizations

Mouse Sensitivity Bug fix

More Stamina

And MORE!

More updates will be in the future!

Have a great Hunt!