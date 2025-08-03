🧾 Patch Notes 0.0.9
Beta version 0.0.9 is available.
It focuses on fixing save-related issues, as well as making initial adjustments based on player feedback.
🔧 Fixes:
- The start menu window title will no longer display "index.html".
- The main menu settings save system has been completely reworked.
- Player-configured keys are now properly retained when restarting the game.
📊 Balancing:
- The cost of "camp" buildings now increases with each purchase (+50% per building) to limit early-game abuse.
- The suggestion to limit the number of camps was considered but not implemented at this stage.
No new features added in this version, only technical improvements and balancing. Thank you to all testers for your constructive feedback.
Beta Version [0.0.9]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows French Depot 3909981
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update