3 August 2025 Build 19462606 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🧾 Patch Notes 0.0.9
Beta version 0.0.9 is available.
It focuses on fixing save-related issues, as well as making initial adjustments based on player feedback.

🔧 Fixes:
- The start menu window title will no longer display "index.html".
- The main menu settings save system has been completely reworked.
- Player-configured keys are now properly retained when restarting the game.

📊 Balancing:

- The cost of "camp" buildings now increases with each purchase (+50% per building) to limit early-game abuse.
- The suggestion to limit the number of camps was considered but not implemented at this stage.

No new features added in this version, only technical improvements and balancing. Thank you to all testers for your constructive feedback.

