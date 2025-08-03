 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals Battlefield 4™ Battlefield™ 2042 Titan Quest II Battlefield™ 6
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 August 2025 Build 19462585 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Things have been quiet for too, we have a good group of new features and expanding more. While this update is not ground breaking, it is a good foundation for the followup

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates:

  • We have rewritten the game map generation system

    • Allow for faster new games

    • Speeds up loading saved games

  • Portraits have had a lot of code clean up to allow them to be expanded in the near future

Bugs

  • Addressed a few UI issues

Future Work

  • Tutorial text polishing and visuals

  • Game Intro

  • Job board overhaul to combine the tasks and crew options

  • Crew role controls. Currently, the highest trait value takes the role

  • More help on using the Market Compare mode (delta information)

  • Flight route improvements

  • Playable Demo

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3062491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3062492
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3062493
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link