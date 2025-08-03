Things have been quiet for too, we have a good group of new features and expanding more. While this update is not ground breaking, it is a good foundation for the followup

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates:

We have rewritten the game map generation system Allow for faster new games Speeds up loading saved games

Portraits have had a lot of code clean up to allow them to be expanded in the near future

Bugs

Addressed a few UI issues

Future Work