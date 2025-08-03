Things have been quiet for too, we have a good group of new features and expanding more. While this update is not ground breaking, it is a good foundation for the followup
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates:
We have rewritten the game map generation system
Allow for faster new games
Speeds up loading saved games
Portraits have had a lot of code clean up to allow them to be expanded in the near future
Bugs
Addressed a few UI issues
Future Work
Tutorial text polishing and visuals
Game Intro
Job board overhaul to combine the tasks and crew options
Crew role controls. Currently, the highest trait value takes the role
More help on using the Market Compare mode (delta information)
Flight route improvements
Playable Demo
Changed files in this update