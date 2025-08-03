 Skip to content
3 August 2025 Build 19462540 Edited 3 August 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
By request, we now have a timed tutorial course that you can play through to quickly understand movement mechanics and decryption. The guided prompts in the main game are still present, as they gate certain unlockable features.

During implementation of the tutorial, we also:

* Significantly improved NPC performance.
* Significantly improved crosshair/aiming/focus selection reliability.
* Focusing/Aiming when looking away from your current focus now clears your current focus. (No more swinging around 180 degrees when trying to aim at something else)
* Fixed certain crashes related to the pause and settings menus.
* Fixed a class of bugs relating to data not appearing in the notebook until after reloading.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3147651
